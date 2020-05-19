Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 19 mai/May 2020) - Ascent Industries Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to Luff Enterprises Ltd. (LUFF).

The shares will resume trading under the new name and symbol on May 20, 2020.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 19, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Ascent Industries Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole to Luff Enterprises Ltd. (LUFF).

Les actions reprendront la négociation sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole le 20 mai 2020.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 mai 2020. Nous rappelons aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes.

Effective Date/Date effective: le 20 mai/May 2020 Old/Vieux Symbol : ASNT NEW/NOUVEAU Symbol: LUFF NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 549750107 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA5497501075 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 04365B106/CA04365B1067

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter

le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.