StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Partners with UDoTest to Link Physicians and Their Patients to Urgent COVID-19 Testing

50,000 physicians from around the U.S. have registered With A Quality B2B Lab Testing Platform Dedicated to Fighting COVID-19

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") announced today that it has partnered with UDoTest, a Boston-based laboratory testing software provider, to connect primary care physicians to laboratories providing COVID-19 testing. StageZero Life Sciences will offer, via UDoTest's online platform, PCR testing for the live virus, as well as antibody tests to test for past infection.

"This is a highly coordinated effort to deliver COVID-19 testing more efficiently around the country," says James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "In recent weeks there have been backlogs of patient samples being held up for testing due to high demand. This partnership will ease some of that backlog by connecting more CLIA labs to physicians via an online centralized distribution network, powered by telehealth."

About the UDoTest Coronavirus Platform Physicians can enroll their practice by visiting (https://coronaviruslabtests.com/) Testing is physician initiated and the steps are:

Patients contact their physician with healthcare concerns and possibly for a screening assessment. Following this assessment, the physician identifies a need for testing and grants access to the UDoTest ordering portal to enable patients to purchase a test from a CLIA certified laboratory. Physicians who select tests offered by StageZero, will have an added advantage - mobile phlebotomy. Once a test is ordered, a mobile phlebotomist (blood drawer) will contact the patient to set up a blood draw or swab in the Patient's home. Phlebotomists will be in personal protective equipment ("PPE") to perform the tests. Samples are sent to the lab for processing and physicians and patients can access their results online via their own HIPAA secure portal.

"UDoTest has been our software partner in telehealth for a year now and has helped build out our testing program for cancer screening," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "A critical piece in being able to provide COVID-19 testing to the physicians and their patients is our experience in telehealth, our established mobile phlebotomy services and agreements with regional laboratories to allow specimen collection to be collected safely, and ability to organize group testing, which has been gained from employer directed testing such as first responders," he added.

"After being approached by several physician networks to help them gain access to quality tests, and immediate orders, we needed to start quickly," said Allison Martin, CEO and Founder of UDoTest. "Physicians and their patients, in lock-down, have requested help in setting up a virtual health solution to enable safe testing access. StageZero has this capability and is a good first partner for what will be an important solution for many."

About UDoTest, Inc

For COVID-19, UDoTest is matching telehealth physicians and employers with labs that have FDA EUA authorized COVID-19 and antibody tests available. UDoTest has 13+ labs switching over onto their network. UDoTest has a "Smart Search" feature able to send orders to the labs that have capacity at the time of ordering to maintain effective result turn-around-times. UDoTest also has secure results portals for physicians, patients and employers. (https://coronaviruslabtests.com/)



UDoTest is a B2B self-collection health testing software platform designed to personalize at-home lab testing experiences. In partnership with high-quality, verified laboratories and state-licensed physicians UDoTest can screen for 78 diseases in the home. (https://www.udotest.com/)

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (nasal swab) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomist who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

James R. Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

jht@stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1

Rebecca Greco

Investor Relations

r greco @stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

