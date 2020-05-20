Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - Pima Zinc Corp. (OTC Pink: RAEWF) (the "Company") the Company intends to participate in the blanket relief program announced on March 18, 2020 (the "Blanket Order") by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") extending deadlines to file financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), the Company confirms that is relying on the relief therein in respect of its interim financial statements and MD&A for the interim period ended March 31, 2020, which it expects to file by mid-July. Until the Company has filed such financial Statements and MD&A, insiders of the Company are subject to the Company's share trading and black-out policy.



Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the interim financial statements that were filed on November 29, 2019

About Pima Zinc Corp.

Pima Zinc Corp. is a Cayman Island based exploration company listed on the OTC Market (OTC Pink: RAEWF) and is focused on zinc exploration and development.

For further information, please contact:

Arvin Ramos

Chief Financial Officer

aramos@resourcesgroup.ca

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

