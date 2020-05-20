The global coverall market is expected to grow by USD 1.74 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Working environments in the construction and O&G industries, among others, are challenging. Thus, occupational safety is crucial for companies. There is a growing concern among companies and regulatory bodies owing to the increasing number of accidents at workplaces. This has led to the stipulation of strong laws and regulations and greater consensus among companies to increase worker safety. Focus on providing enhanced worker safety and facilitating mechanized options for complex industrial operations is creating a high demand for protective clothing. Various regulatory bodies, such as ANSI, International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards and OSHA, have laid down guidelines and rules pertaining to worker safety. Hence, companies are investing in protective clothing to ensure a safe environment for workers. Since industries may have different work environments, the requirements also vary. Vendors are offering different types of protective clothing, such as coveralls and overalls. Thus, the growing need for workplace safety is expected to drive the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the use of e-commerce by coverall vendors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Coverall Market: Use of E-Commerce by Coverall Vendors

Growing e-commerce activities and growth in the retail sector across the world are offering immense opportunities to vendors in the market. This can be attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and the Internet. With better connectivity, customers are increasingly preferring to buy products online. Through e-commerce, buyers can procure coveralls and other products on one platform. E-commerce platforms also enable vendors of PPE to easily reach out to target customers in different regions. Thus, the growth of e-commerce is expected to drive the coveralls market growth during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the growing need for green alternatives, and the increasing number of accidents due to hazardous work environments will have a significant impact on the growth of the coverall market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Coverall Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the coverall market by type (durable and disposable.) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.).

The North American region led the coverall market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. respectively. However, during the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing number of occupational accidents and the strict implementation of worker safety regulations.

