Mittwoch, 20.05.2020
Schlag auf Schlag: Pilzfirma öffnet ultramodernes Forschungslabor in Colorado
WKN: A0Q4FN ISIN: CH0043238366 Ticker-Symbol: YZA 
Lang & Schwarz
19.05.20
22:30 Uhr
0,376 Euro
+0,052
+15,90 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Actusnews Wire
20.05.2020 | 02:12
38 Leser

(0)

J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ld: Statement re holding in Aryzta AG

Aryzta AG

In response to client questions regarding latest developments at Aryzta AG, J O Hambro Capital Management Limited wants to state that it will independently support other shareholders' initiatives that protect and enhance shareholder value.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
