Technavio has been monitoring the protein therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 82.47 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005761/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protein Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for mAbs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased demand for mAbs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Protein Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Protein Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

Product MAbs Human Insulin Erythropoeitin Clotting Factors Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43438

Protein Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our protein therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Protein Therapeutics Market Size

Protein Therapeutics Market Trends

Protein Therapeutics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of novel therapies using innovative technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the protein therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Protein Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the protein therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the protein therapeutics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Protein Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist protein therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the protein therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the protein therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protein therapeutics market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

mAbs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Human insulin Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Erythropoeitin Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Clotting factors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market segmentation by Therapy Area

Market segments

Metabolic and endocrine disorders

Hematopoiesis

Fertility

Cancer

Autoimmune diseases

Infectious diseases

Protein vaccine

Market segmentation by Protein Function

Market segments

Enzymatic and regulatory activity

Special targeting activity

Vaccines

Protein diagnostics

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson Johnson

Merck Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005761/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/