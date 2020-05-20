SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 058/20

In order to increase public finances and reduce the incidence or risk of exposure to, and spread of, substances in clothing and footwear that are harmful to the environment and human health, the Swedish government is proposing an act to tax certain chemicals in clothing and footwear products.



The proposal requires a default taxation of SEK 40 (EUR 3.7) per kilogram of the product's weight for all clothing and footwear that are produced or imported into Sweden from abroad, with the possibility of deductions of up to 95% if the product does not contain specific harmful chemicals. Also, there could be an additional tax of SEK 19 per kilogram if the product contains rubber material, polyvinyl chloride or polyurethane, and another additional tax of SEK 19 per kilogram for all-weather products.



The tax proposal is focused on chemicals that fulfil the criteria for Substances of Very High Concern (SVHCs) under the EU REACH Regulations. This involves substances that are carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic for reproduction (CMR), substances with sensitising properties, substances with characteristics of persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic (PBT), substances that are very persistent and very bioaccumulative (vPvB), and endocrine disrupting substances. In addition, the proposal also considers that there are strong grounds to phase out antimicrobial substances (biocides), as the use of biocides may accelerate the incidence and spread of antibiotic resistance.



Under the proposal, the tax would basically apply to all clothing and footwear products, but with the exemptions on personal protective equipment (PPE) and toys, as their related chemical restrictions are covered by separate EU chemical regulations. For the same reason, chemicals that are found in electric or electronic components of clothing and footwear would not be taxed, as well as those chemicals contained in non-textile components, such as metal or plastic fasteners and non-textile decorative attachments.



According to the proposal, manufacturers or importers of products subject to the tax from another EU country into Sweden are liable to pay the tax. In some situations, distance sale intermediary companies could be liable for the tax if the total value of intermediate sales of taxable products to Sweden is more than SEK 100,000 during the present or previous tax year.

Reference

[1] Swedish Government Inquiry (in Swedish)

SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines.

For enquiries, please contact:

Louann Spirito

Consumer and Retail - Softlines

US & Canada Softlines Business Head

t: +1 973 461 7919

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry