Garlin Asset Management Ltd Selects Yardi Software Platform

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish asset management firm Garlin Asset Management Ltd has chosen Yardi Voyager, a cloud-based asset, finance and property management platform to help scale its real estate management operations.

Garlin Asset Management Ltd will also utilise Yardi Construction Manager to manage capital project costs, track budgets and improve forecasts and Yardi Procure to Pay for paperless invoicing and online procurement and vendor management functionality.

"After evaluating multiple real estate proptech solutions, we chose the Yardi platform to help drive efficiencies in our management operations on a single connected system. Yardi's technology will be replacing multiple systems and spreadsheets. We anticipate both time and cost savings, as well as the ability to add value to our clients through enhanced portfolio and market reporting," said Christopher Collins, investment director at Garlin Asset Management Ltd.

"We're delighted to welcome Garlin Asset Management Ltd as our latest client in Ireland and look forward to working with Christopher and his team. The Yardi Voyager platform will help create efficiencies in management and the ability to increase reporting across the full lifecycle of their real estate assets," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About Garlin Asset Management Ltd

Garlin Asset Management Ltd was established in July 2019 and manages assets across multiple real estate asset classes in Ireland. For more information, please contact Christopher Collins at chris.collins@garlingroup.com

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

