EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS communicate the results of the Ordinary General Meeting

EVS COMMUNICATES RESULTS OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, the leading provider of live video production systems, held its Ordinary General Meeting on May 19, 2020.

One hundred twenty-one shareholders representing 4,377,195 shares, or 30.6% of the company shares, attended by proxy the ordinary general meeting held by videoconference given the circumstances.

Here is the detail of the approved resolutions:

The remuneration report, the discharge to the Directors and the Auditor

The 2019 annual accounts and the appropriation of profits, including a total gross dividend of EUR 0.50 for fiscal year 2019, which has which has already been subject to an interim dividend on November 19, 2019;

Renewal of the mandate of Michel Counson as Director (4 years);

Renewal of the mandate of InnoConsult BV, represented by Mr. Martin De Prycker (4 years);

Appointment of The House of Value - Advisory & Solutions BV, represented by Mr Johan

Deschuyffeleer as Director (4 years)

Approval of the variable remunerations of the CEO and of the Leadership Team

Approval of an additional remuneration to members of the Board of Directors for exceptional missions

Due to lack of quorum, the Extraordinary General Meeting convened on the same day has been postponed to June 8, 2020.

All documents relating to the Ordinary General Meeting, including a summary of the votes, can be found on the company website www.evs.com .

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com)



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.





