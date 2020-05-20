Elixia Fitness Centre to Open in the Shopping Centre Lippulaiva in Spring 2022

HELSINKI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When it reopens in spring 2022, the shopping centre Lippulaiva will offer much more than just shopping. It will also provide a wide range of services, bringing convenience to day-to-day life. Citycon has now further strengthened its offering by signing a lease with the Elixia fitness centre of the SATS fitness club chain. This modern fitness centre will cover approximately 1,400 square metres on the third floor of the shopping centre next to the Espoonlahti regional library. There will be facilities for cardio training and group exercise classes, a gym, a free weights area and childcare.

"Elixia's modern fitness centre fits perfectly in the comprehensive everyday service offering of Lippulaiva. Lippulaiva will be the most significant service cluster in the entire Espoonlahti area where the local residents can easily use the services and run multiple errands in one visit," says Mari Laaksonen, Commercial Director at Citycon.

"In line with our growth strategy, we are opening fitness centres near where people live and work. We know that by opening a fitness centre near people's daily activities, we can lower their threshold to start exercising and help them reach their goals. The launch of Elixia Lippulaiva will complement the offering in the Espoo area and provide an opportunity to start exercising to a growing number of people. We are actively searching for new business premises at central locations," says Jussi Raita, Country Manager at Elixia Finland.

Citycon is currently carrying out a comprehensive redevelopment project for the shopping centre Lippulaiva; the old, demolished shopping centre will be replaced by an entirely new modern and urban shopping centre double the size. The new Lippulaiva will have a total of 44,000 square metres of leasable area and approximately 80 different shops, cafés, restaurants and services. Lippulaiva will focus on a strong grocery and daily shopping service offering that will serve the everyday shopping needs of the growing number of residents in the shopping centre's catchment area. The anchor tenants of the shopping centre include the Espoonlahti regional library as well as shops such as K-Supermarket, Prisma, Lidl and Tokmanni.

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

