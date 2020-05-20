CoreView, the only intelligent SaaS Management Platform (SMP), today announced that thyssenkrupp Elevator has selected its flagship solution to help optimize the organization's management of its Microsoft 365 (M365) environment. thyssenkrupp Elevator is one of the leading passenger transportation companies in the world with more than 50,000 employees operating within a decentralized IT environment. Using CoreView's SMP, the company is able to gain actionable insights into their cloud and SaaS infrastructure so they can easily manage, secure, and promote adoption of key productivity apps. thyssenkrupp Elevator's IT environment will be harmonized in order to fulfill ever-changing market and customer needs.

Integration is a major challenge for many companies because IT teams often don't know what tools and platforms are being used by each organization and how interoperable they are with one another. Rather than relying on a variety of products, each with its own administrative console, CoreView pulls insights into a single- pane-of-glass view to allow IT leaders to manage application policies, delegate and automate responsibilities, take corrective action, track application usage, and optimize their M365 licenses to fit their employees' needs. This last point is particularly important as recent CoreView research found that 56% of a businesses' Microsoft 365 licenses are inactive, underutilized, oversized, or unassigned. These are the types of seemingly small cloud costs that undercut the value a business is trying to gain by acquiring another company.

"We needed a scalable solution that could provide us with an enhanced view of our SaaS and cloud environment as they navigated the challenges associated with our large-scale integration," said Rob Lewis, Global Program Manager at thyssenkrupp Elevator. "As early adopters of M365, we have some built-in advantages to our migration; however, CoreView will enable us to confidently mitigate risk, identify cost-savings, and drive adoption during our migration."

CoreView's flagship SMP is a critical tool for enterprises tasked with managing the costs and security risks of their cloud environment. The platform's user-friendly features deliver actionable insights within a single unified view that help them manage, secure, and train their staff on key M365 productivity apps. On average, CoreView customers save 30% on license spending and boost adoption by 40%.

"Businesses undergoing a major integration must not only merge two environments, but also implement strict governance, identify security issues, and meet compliance requirements," said CoreView CEO Michael Morrison. "Pandemic or not, many major projects must move forward so it's important that IT teams are not only able to execute quickly but also in full confidence that they aren't introducing new risks or costs to the organization."

thyssenkrupp Elevator

thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of €8.0 billion in fiscal 2018/2019 and customers in over 100 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.

About CoreView

CoreView provides the most powerful SaaS management platform (SMP) to help organizations avoid security risks, cut operating costs, and improve productivity. CoreView combines actionable visibility with granular management capabilities in a single-pane interface to increase productivity of Microsoft 365 and other SaaS applications. For more information on CoreView, visit: www.coreview.com and follow us on Twitter (@CoreView_Inc) and LinkedIn.

