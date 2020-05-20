Yara International ASA: Yara moves to regional organizational structure

Oslo, 20 May 2020: Yara will move from a segment structure to a regional organizational structure, effective 1 June 2020. Yara's operations will comprise four profit centers, of which three are regional units and a fourth unit for global production plants and operational excellence including health and safety. In addition, Yara will establish a new Farming Solutions global function.



"The new structure will sharpen our customer focus in each region, while also driving the transformation of our business for the future. It is a further milestone in executing our crop nutrition strategy as an integrated food value chain player," said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara.



The three regional units - Europe, Americas, Africa & Asia - will all have production, supply chain and commercial operations, empowering them to run daily operations in a fully integrated setup. They will produce and deliver existing Yara solutions, in addition to commercializing and selling new offerings under the guidance of Farming Solutions.

The Global Plants & Operational Excellence unit will operate Yara's largest production plants (Porsgrunn and Sluiskil), and drive operational improvement and competence development across Yara's production units.

The Farming Solutions function will have a global mandate to drive the transformation of Yara's core crop nutrition business, developing both existing and new solutions including premium products, digital business, food value chain collaboration and climate-neutral solutions.



Tove Andersen, currently EVP Production, will take up the position of EVP Europe. Chrystel Monthean, currently SVP Business Unit Latin America, will take up the position of EVP Africa & Asia. Lair Hanzen, currently EVP Brazil, will take up the position of EVP Americas. Pål Hestad, currently SVP Production North Europe, takes up the position of EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence. Terje Knutsen, currently EVP Sales & Marketing, will take up the position of EVP Farming Solutions. Pablo Barrera Lopez, currently EVP Strategy & Supply Chain, takes up the position of EVP Strategy & Communication. Kristine Ryssdal, currently General Counsel, takes up the position of EVP HR & General Counsel.



Effective 1 June 2020, the Yara Group Executive Board will have the following members:

Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO

Lars Røsæg, EVP & CFO

Tove Andersen, EVP Europe

Chrystel Monthean, EVP Africa & Asia

Lair Hanzen, EVP Americas

Pål Hestad, EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence

Terje Knutsen, EVP Farming Solutions

Pablo Barrera Lopez, EVP Strategy & Communications

Kristine Ryssdal, EVP HR & General Counsel

"Our organization has over the past months responded to the challenges of our new reality with agility, speed and strength to support the global food value chain. This has deeply impressed me, and has confirmed my view that an empowered regional setup will strengthen our business, unlock potential and break down barriers," said Svein Tore Holsether.

Lene Trollnes, EVP People and Global Functions, has decided to leave Yara to pursue opportunities outside the company.

"I want to thank Lene for her dedication and her excellent work in leading Yara's global functions and driving people development. Thanks to Lene and her team, Yara is today a more diverse, inclusive and people-focused company," says Svein Tore Holsether.