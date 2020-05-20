CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Outlines its Metrics-Based Approach to Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to outline the approach it uses to ensuring that its sales efforts are continuously improving in efficiency.

The Company takes a very methodical, metrics-based analytical approach to bringing products to market. By testing in a microcosm, our marketing analysts are able to decipher which channels are generating the strongest results. We then mechanically eliminate those efforts that produced at a sub-par level, make adjustments to those that provided acceptable results, and capitalize on those strategies that performed at the highest levels. We then continue to add novel tests and repeat the same methodology.

During our June through November 2019 test of the introduction of the YOOFORIC™ hemp infused chewing gum brand, the above-described strategy yielded the following:

"Unique Customer Count" grew an average of 75% per month. "Unique Customer Order Count" grew an average of 96% per month. Gross Revenue grew by an average of 103% per month.

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma said, "We are very pleased with the performance of our metrics-based marketing model to date and look forward to applying the knowledge gained from our initial product sales as we look to scale up our marketing and sales efforts in the future."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

