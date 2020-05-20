Polygiene Proposed in all Marzotto Group Collections

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marzotto Group in Italy, will partner with Polygiene - the global leader in stays fresh technologies, to "relaunch" the fashion industry with ViralOff application on their natural fiber textiles, such as wool, linen and cotton

Since 1836, Marzotto Group, with a turnover of more than EUR 450 millions, is a key international player in the textile industry and is structured as a "company network" of prestigious brands. These brands are in turn sold to a majority of the most prominent fashion brands in the world. Marzotto group and Polygiene now partner up to relaunch the fashion industry with ViralOff treatments on their natural fiber textiles, such as wool, linen and cotton.

The anti-viral treatment will be used by all the divisions of Marzotto Group: Marzotto Fabrics, Guabello, Fratelli Tallia di Delfino, Marlane, Estethia/G.B.Conte, Opera Piemontese, Redaelli, Tessuti di Sondrio, Lanerossi, Linificio e Canapificio Nazionale, Nuova Tessil Brenta.

"We tested ViralOff, on different fabrics, with different compositions and we are very happy with the result. We thank the Polygene team for their support", says Giorgio Todesco, CEO of Marzotto Wool Manufacturing, and continues: "We now run trials to ensure treatment resistance even after multiple water and dry washes."

"Consumers have changed behaviors and the demand for garments protected from viruses is huge. Some countries now require retailers to sanitize clothes when they have been tried on. We also know consumers atre wary when shopping. ViralOff protects the garment, as well as reduces the need to wash and thereby prolongs the lifetime of the garment. Marzotto's new offer will redefine standards in fashion" says Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene.

About Marzotto Group

Marzotto Group is one of the world's leading players in the textile industry. Founded in 1836 in Valdagno (VI) and grown over time thanks to a careful strategy of acquisitions, it is structured as a networked enterprise, a set of business units unique at international level for brand heterogeneity. Today, Marzotto Group has more than 4,000 employees in 15 production plants, with a turnover of more than 450 million euros.

