Stockholm, May 20, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in IRRAS AB's shares (short name: IRRAS) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. IRRAS belongs to the health care sector and is the 15th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. IRRAS was previously listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Founded in 2012, IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. "Today marks an incredible milestone in IRRAS' history and we are proud to join the high-quality, innovative companies listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., President and CEO of IRRAS. "This switch will enhance IRRAS' visibility to institutional investors, provide greater liquidity for our shareholders, and will enable us to gain exposure to leading indexes in the medical device sector." "We congratulate IRRAS on its switch from the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "IRRAS will make a strong addition to our health care sector, and we wish the team success on its continued journey on the main market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com