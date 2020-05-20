DGAP-Media / 2020-05-20 / 09:00 *Press Release* Munich, May 20th, 2020 *Your Family Entertainment presents groundbreaking partner-platforms on new company website (www.yfe.tv).* Your Family Entertainment AG (short: YFE) proudly announces the relaunch of its company website which showcases the company's wide range of activities and integrates innovative collaboration tools for its content and advertising partners. Next to presenting broadcast activities (linear and VOD) and its licensing business (content and IP), YFE introduces brand-new collaboration tools for partners @www.yfe.tv [1]: Firstly, the tool allows for content partners and producers to offer content online to YFE's channels and licensing distribution networks. Content partners may offer kids/family shows and films (animation or live action) or upload trailers for YFE's consideration. Through automated processes, YFE will provide a quick and efficient feedback in an effortless manner to content partners. YFE is generally looking to show and distribute high quality content for kids and the entire family that conveys positive values and that is "kids/brand safe". Secondly, YFE provides a tool for advertisers and agencies who can make bookings for commercials on YFE's free-to-air (German-speaking) channel "RIC TV" and English-language channel "RIC International". Bernd Wendeln, COO of Your Family Entertainment AG: "It's not only the Covid-19 crisis that forces all content providers to rethink licensing processes in a more digital and efficient manner. By establishing our new platform, we strive to be the leading player in digitizing our processes. We look forward to working with our new content and advertising partners in new ways." As Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of Your Family Entertainment AG explains, "We are looking forward to meeting new licensing partners we can discover delightful and enjoyable kids series with. We would like to extensively continue our dialogue and communication with our new licensing partners which require new solutions, since trade shows and personal meetings are not possible during these difficult times." *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with its headquarter in Munich, is the producer and license distributor for high-quality programs for children and the whole family and has one of the largest broadcaster-independent program libraries in Europe. Its stock of programs includes well-known and beloved series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE additionally operates the award-winning Pay TV kids channel "Fix&Foxi". The channels are available in the GAS-Region (German), in Africa (English and French), Middle East (Arabic and English) and the Americas (Spanish and English). The Company also operates the Free-to-Air kids channel "RiC" with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates 20 mobile TV streams and other digital channels worldwide. *Contact Your Family Entertainment AG* Armin Schnell Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-91 E-Mail: armin.schnell@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv [1] www.fixundfoxi.tv www.rictv.de/at/ch End of Media Release Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG Key word(s): TV/Radio 2020-05-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yfe.tv ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1051475 End of News DGAP Media 1051475 2020-05-20 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a96ba7cef5050785e3a1b4496edf815b&application_id=1051475&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

