TXT E-SOLUTIONS

TXT reported a strong performance in Q120, with 37% revenue growth and 52% EBITDA growth year-on-year. Despite COVID-19 disruption, the company signed several material contracts post quarter-end and acquired a start-up business focusing on supply chain finance software. We have revised our forecasts to reflect the stronger than expected outturn in Q1. The company is trading at a discount to peers on EV multiples despite its growth and profitability profile.

