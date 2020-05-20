8x8 Selects GoCardless to Manage Recurring Payments Across Its Growing Global Business

LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCardless , the leading fintech for recurring payments announces that 8x8 , a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, is using GoCardless to provide direct debit as a payment method to its customers worldwide. The company joins a growing number of SaaS businesses choosing GoCardless to power their global payments.

8x8 was looking to transition its direct debit offering to an online solution that would manage payments across multiple bank debit schemes and countries, to increase their visibility within the business and minimise payment failure rates. The company initially turned to GoCardless to collect its payments from customers in the Bacs and SEPA direct debit schemes and quickly extended the relationship to include payments from Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Samuel Wilson, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director of EMEA, 8x8 said: "As a fast-growing technology company we wanted to provide our customers with a simple and easy-to-use payment method to manage their recurring payments. The GoCardless platform not only means that we can provide a great experience to our customers; it has also enabled us to consolidate our paper-based processes and legacy systems into a single payments platform. We are confident that we have the right payment solution in place, which will be deployed globally in the coming months."

8x8 is using the GoCardless API to integrate its payments with Salesforce.com and its billing engine, Gotransverse, to provide a seamless 'quote to cash' process to increase efficiency and provide a 360 degree view of payments within the business.

Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO GoCardless, said: "We are delighted to welcome 8x8 as a customer and look forward to helping them manage their recurring payments as they grow their business globally. Demand for collaborative communications technology is growing at an accelerated pace right now. Our goal is to provide a robust way for 8x8 to collect its recurring payments quickly and efficiently so that it can focus on keeping the world connected."

GoCardless is available for 8x8 customers to make payments via direct debit from 14 May, 2020.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in recurring payments. Our global payments network and technology platform takes the pain out of getting paid for more than 50,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to SMBs. Each year GoCardless processes US$15bn of payments across more than 30 countries. We now have five offices around the world in the UK, France, Australia, Germany and the United States. For further information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact centre, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information visit www.8x8.com/uk, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.