Woodies Unveils New Website and Partnership With Alphagreen

LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodies, the CBD brand, has announced the relaunch of their website and the launch of their products on Europe's largest consumer market for CBD and natural health products, Alphagreen .

Today, Woodies have unveiled their new website in a relaunch that they hope will make the understanding and purchasing of CBD an easier and more enjoyable process for existing and future customers.

With the interest in CBD lifestyle products rising everyday, Woodies hopes their new polished and user-friendly website, along with their move to list their latest products through the Alphagreen platform, will help meet these surging demands and provide the Alphagreen community with a new dimension to their offering.

Woodies are pleased to assert a number of celebrities among their consumers, including Jamie Redknapp, Wayne Bridge & Joe Cole - and all products can now be purchased in a variety of flavours via the Alphagreen platform.

Products include:

Woodies CBD Oil

Woodies CBD Vapes

Woodies CBD Cartridges

Woodies CBD Hand Sanitiser Spray

Founder of Woodies Jamie Wood, son of model Jo Wood and step-son of the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, says "I'm absolutely buzzing. Woodies has always been about bringing good quality CBD into people's lives with new products and flavours. It's great to finally be able to make the new website public and work with Alphagreen in this new phase of the Woodies story."

