Romgaz is reportedly planning to invest in solar, wind, geothermal and biogas power projects by tendering for consultants.One of Eastern Europe's largest gas providers has reportedly announced an intent to invest in large scale renewables. Romanian media outlets have reported Romgaz, which is 70.1% owned by the Romanian government, has tendered for consultants to help it develop solar, wind, biogas and geothermal project feasibility studies. The fossil fuel business reportedly wants to identify opportunities for growth and diversification in the context of the EU's energy policy for a transition ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...