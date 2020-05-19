EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting 19-May-2020 / 19:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press Release * *Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting* CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 19 May 2020- At today's Annual General Meeting, Medacta's shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors. Today's Annual General Meeting was held without the physical participation of shareholders, in accordance with the provisions as stipulated in the Ordinance of the Federal Council of Switzerland on the policies for combatting the coronavirus (COVID-19-Ordinance 2). Shareholders were asked to exercise their voting rights by giving a power of attorney and related instructions to the independent proxy, either by returning the proxy form or by exercising their voting rights online. The meeting took place at Medacta's headquarters in Castel San Pietro (TI) in the presence of the independent proxy Fulvio Pelli, Medacta's CEO, Francesco Siccardi, Medacta's Chairman, Dr. Alberto Siccardi and the Secretary of the Board, Donato Cortesi. A total of 17'560'829 shares were represented by the independent proxy, representing approximately 88% of Medacta's share capital. At this year's Annual General Meeting, Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli, Victor Balli and Philippe Weber were each re-elected to the Board of Directors for another one-year term of office. In addition, Dr. Alberto Siccardi was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors for another one-year term of office. As previously communicated, Marco Gadola decided not to stand for re-election. Medacta's shareholders also re-elected Philippe Weber and Dr. Alberto Siccardi as members of the Remuneration Committee, in addition to the election of Victor Balli as a new member of the Remuneration Committee, in each case for another one-year term of office. Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved at today's Annual General Meeting included the following: - The approval of Management Report, the Annual Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2019 - The approval of Remuneration Report for the financial year 2019 - The approval of the appropriation of available earnings as of 31 December 2019 of Medacta Group SA for the financial year 2019 - The discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management - The re-election of the independent proxy and the auditors - The compensation of the Board of Directors and members of the Executive Management *The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available in due course at:* https://www.medacta.com/EN/agm [1] *Contact* Medacta Group SA Corrado Farsetta, CFO Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 investor.relations@medacta.ch *About Medacta:* Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "_MySolutions_" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. *Disclaimer * This press release has been prepared by Medacta Group SA ('Medacta' and together with its subsidiaries, 'we', 'us' or the 'Group'). The information contained in the press release does not purport to be comprehensive and is not to be taken as containing any securities advice, recommendation, offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or redeem any securities regarding Medacta. *Forward-looking information* This press release has been prepared by Medacta and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for its business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect its future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as 'expects,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'targets,' 'plans,' 'outlook' or similar expressions. Although Medacta believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved. End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1051243 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 1051243 19-May-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=acdad2a9c03bb1e0d5f646d648b76785&application_id=1051243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2020 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)