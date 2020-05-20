OBI Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at 2020 ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting for Adagloxad Simolenin, OBI-999 and OBI-3424

Poster Presentations to highlight the ongoing clinical studies targeting Globo H and AKR1C3 antigens in different tumor types

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBI Pharma, Inc. (TPEx: 4174), a leader in Glycosphingolipid Immuno-Oncology therapeutics targeting the Globo Series antigens (Globo H and SSEA-4) and chemotherapeutics targeting AKR1C3, today announced that data highlighting the ongoing clinical studies targeting Globo H and AKR1C3 antigen in different tumor types will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program from May 29-31, 2020.

These studies will be presented by the lead investigators of OBI Pharma's first-in-class anti-Globo H cancer vaccine (Adagloxad Simolenin) and Antibody Drug Conjugate (OBI-999), and AKR1C3 targeting prodrug (OBI-3424).

"Based upon our anti-Globo H and AKR1C3 targeted approaches in cancers of high unmet needs, OBI Pharma is proud to have posters on the progress of our trials presented at ASCO20 for our first-in-class therapeutics Adagloxad Simolenin, OBI-999, and OBI-3424. We look forward to providing future updates of our studies, which we believe could offer potential therapeutic benefits to patients suffering from cancer," stated Tillman Pearce, MD, Chief Medical Officer at OBI Pharma.

Abstract: TPS599 / Poster: 91

Title: Phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of adagloxad simolenin (OBI-822) and OBI-821 treatment in patients with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) at high risk for recurrence.

Presenter: Hope S. Rugo, MD, FASCO University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco, CA

Session Title: Breast Cancer-Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020. 8:00 a.m. -- 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/191690/abstract

Abstract: TPS3657 / Poster: 387

Title: A phase I/II, open-label, dose-escalation, and cohort-expansion study evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and therapeutic activity of OBI-999 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Presenter: Apostolia Maria Tsimberidou, MD, Ph.D, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020. 8:00 a.m. -- 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/191854/abstract

Abstract: TPS3658 / Poster: 388

Title: A first-in-man phase I/II study of OBI-3424, an AKR1C3-selective bis-alkylating agent prodrug, in subjects with advanced cancer, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Presenter: Apostolia Maria Tsimberidou, MD, Ph.D, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020. 8:00 a.m. -- 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/191750/abstract

The above poster presentations will be available online at www.obipharma.com on May 29, 2020.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets such as Globo Series (including Globo H, SSEA-3 and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo H includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822) and OBI 833, a Globo H active immunotherapy vaccine; OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

