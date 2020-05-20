New AI Protection for COVID-19: VIVOTEK Crowd Control Solution

TAIPEI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing has become a standard public health intervention around the world. It is proven to be one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of illness during an outbreak. Retail sectors have adopted several practices such as limiting the number of in-store customers, in-store social distancing markers, investing in protective equipment, and increasing upper-limits on contactless payments. At the same time, an increasing number of retail, healthcare, banking, and hospitality industries have adopted AI-based IP surveillance solutions to reduce the load on manual management while also mitigating the risk of both employee and customer infection on their premises.

"VIVOTEK is one of the few IP surveillance companies that has implemented AI technology into its Crowd Control Solution. This solution includes an edge-computing stereo counting camera, PoE switch, and network video recorder. The solution is designed to enable businesses to comply with social distancing regulations and maintain maximum occupancy as well as a safer and healthier environment during COVID-19," said Alex Liao, President of VIVOTEK. "This intelligent solution can be deployed at points of entry to areas with a higher likelihood of social interaction such as shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, and restaurants. In a post COVID-19 world, the solution can be expanded as a Business Intelligence Solution to optimize operations. Until then we will continue to stand together with and serve our customers, while providing AI-based solutions in our fight against COVID-19."

Below are the benefits of VIVOTEK's Crowd Control Solutions.

1. Social Distancing Compliance

Putting safety first by implementing VIVOTEK's Crowd Control Solution enables effective management of crowds in places where social distancing must be upheld.

2. High Accuracy

When business owner recruit security staff or part-time employees to manually count traffic this leads to a less than satisfactory result. VIVOTEK's 3D stereo counting camera provides precise tracking and a counting accuracy up to 98%. This accuracy is further increased by the ability to transfer large datasets.

3. Real-time Analytics

Combining AI with deep-learning analytics, video data can be gathered, analyzed, and applied in real-time, enabling staffs to respond promptly to any change.

4. Lowered Risk of Infection

The deployment of VIVOTEK's Crowd Control Solution also means a minimization of physical contact, providing both customers and employees a safer working and shopping environment.