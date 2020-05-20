Antivirus Software Market to Witness Extensive Growth Owing to Rising Cybercrime & Technological Advancements Across The Globe Till 2023 | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antivirus Software Market is anticipated to achieve significant revenue share by 2023. Anti-virus software protects and secures the user's computer from malware or threats while browsing several websites simultaneously. Using signature-based detection methods such as real-time scanning, rootkit, and heuristic detection methods scan the systems files, memory, and OS to avoid getting infected with a malware attack.

Growth in cybercrime across the globe will thrust product demand in the near future. In addition, rising use of paid antivirus software by individuals, increasing demand for smartphones by the young populace, and growing awareness among consumers regarding effects of virus attack as it may sneak private or vital data from the system. This, in turn, will show a positive impact on overall business outlook in the coming years. Also, the rise in number of bank frauds and hacking, antivirus industries are offering payment security to prevent such frauds. This, in turn, will boost business outlook in the coming years.

Factors such as availability of third party or pirated antivirus software in the market will pose a major threat to product demand in the forecast period. Also, high cost for updating and presence of substitutes will restrain industrial growth. The recent trend in the industry is partnerships between telecom and antivirus software vendors, thus, driving overall industry growth.

Based on applications, the antivirus software industry is categorized into government users, individual users, and enterprise users. Geographically, the industry is categorized into Middle East & Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Globally, North America is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share and continue its dominance over the forecast period. The high growth is attributable to the presence of key players and rising investment by populace to protect private data. The U.S. is a major consumer in this region owing to government initiative for cybersecurity.

Please click here to download the sample pdf and find more details on "Global Antivirus Software Market" Report 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years on account of growing number of SMEs and large enterprises and rising demand for secured enterprise data systems. India and China are the major consumers in this region. Thus, presence of key manufacturers such as Cheetah Mobile and Qihoo 360 in China will propel product demand in the forecast period. Also, manufacturers like Microsoft Corporation, Symantec Corporation, and McAfee, LLC are planning to invest in Europe and Asia Pacific in the forecast period. Thus, these regions are expected to hold maximum industry shares in the forecast period.

Prominent players of the antivirus software market include Microsoft, Symantec, Comodo, McAfee, Quick Heal, Trend Micro, Panda Security, AVG, Kaspersky, Avast Software, Qihoo 360, ESET, Avira, ESET, GDATA Software, Bitdefender, F-Secure, and Fortinet. These players are continuously investing in R&D activities to develop novel technologies to gain a significant industry share in the forecast period. In addition, these manufacturers are collaborating with domestic vendors to raise their industry revenue in regional markets.

Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Antivirus Software Report by Material, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Antivirus Software basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Access 165 page research report with TOC on "Global Antivirus Software Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-antivirus-software-market-research-report-2019-2023

Market Segmentation:

The major players profiled in this report include:

Symantec



McAfee



Trend Micro



AVG



Avast Software



ESET



Bitdefender



Fortinet



F-Secure



G DATA Software



Avira



Qihoo 360



Kaspersky



Panda Security



Quick Heal



Comodo



Microsoft



Rising

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Type I



Type II

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Antivirus Software for each application, including-

Individual Users



Enterprise Users



Government Users

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Business Process Management Market

Accounting Software Market

Database Assessment Service Market

Enrollment Management Software Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com/