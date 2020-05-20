Shenzhen Angell Technology: DR Solution Supports the Global Anti-epidemic battle

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / pandemic As the number of the confirmed cases in the world is approaching 4 million with the widespread of the COVID-19, the demand for medical imaging equipment, especially mobile DR equipment, has increased dramatically. Currently, countries under the global outbreak have turned their attention to China, where the situation has been completely controlled, and which plays an important role in supporting the global anti-epidemic battle. Shenzhen, the most developed special economic zone in China, known as China's "Silicon Valley", has a mature medical innovation system, R&D system and a mature supply chain. Among a great number of medical device R&D Center and production suppliers in Shenzhen, China's largest Dynamic DR R&D manufacturer, Shenzhen Angell Technology, has been working on DR imaging equipment and focusing on the development and production of medical imaging equipment for nearly 20 years. It currently possesses the largest DR R&D team in Asia and has launched innovative DR technology worldwide , namely Dynamic multi-functional DR System, which has achieved x-ray diagnosis changed from a static two-dimensional diagnosis to a dynamic motion function diagnosis, making the diagnosis more accurate.

As a manufacturing supplier focusing on DR imaging equipment, Shenzhen Angell Technology now has an advanced and complete DR production line, including multiple models and DR imaging products at different price, such as fixed DR, mobile DR, Digital mammography. At the same time,it also has the largest DR manufacturing base in China and has obtained a large number of invention patents. The products have been exported to more than 40 countries and regions, including France and the Ireland.

To fight the pandemic, Mobile DR has become an essential medical imaging device. Swallow, a wireless visual exposure mobile DR independently developed by Shenzhen Angell Technology, is rapidly supporting global anti-epidemic battle. Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa and many other countries and regions in the world have purchased nearly 100 Mobile DR equipment. This device has an advanced motorized driven motion system and the ultra-narrow body can flexibly travel between the hospital corridor and the bed. In order to guarantee the convenience, efficiency and safety of the operation, the device is also equipped with a wireless visualization exposure solution during the process, so you can set up the voice intercom by holding the tablet device, which can clearly view the patient's positioning image, and truly makes the isolation during exposure safer and more efficient.

Shenzhen Angell Mobile DR System Support to Southeast Asia

Shenzhen Angell Technology: The biggest DR manufacturer in China

Shenzhen Angell Technology, the largest DR R&D Center and manufacturer in Asia, offers sufficient Mobile DR equipment and fixed DR equipment standby. The annual production capacity of Mobile DR can reach 2,000 units, which is able to meet the urgent requirements from overseas and provide the installation service and after-sales services.

