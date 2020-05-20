For the second consecutive iteration of the framework, Ameresco named a preferred partner to develop and deliver energy efficiency and carbon reduction projects for public sector organisations in Scotland, helping to deliver a Net-Zero Scotland.

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that for the second consecutive version of the framework, it has been named a prequalified supplier under Scotland's Non-Domestic Energy Efficiency (NDEE) framework. Ameresco will build on its successful work delivered under the previous version of the framework, which included energy efficiency projects at four colleges across Scotland and several Local Authorities; totaling over £7.5m of investment in carbon reduction technologies.

The NDEE framework delivers energy efficiency projects for the Scottish public sector, including Local Authorities, Universities and Colleges, Healthcare and other public bodies. Projects delivered under the framework are based on an Energy Performance Contract (EnPC) that guarantees energy savings. During the last framework, Ameresco's UK team completed EnPC projects at Edinburgh College, Borders College, Newbattle Abbey College, West Lothian College, Midlothian Council and West Lothian Council.

"We were delighted to benefit from energy efficiency upgrades as a result of the NDEE framework projects," said Gordon Pollock, Project Director in Property and Facilities Management, Midlothian Council. "The project investment has allowed us to address our building infrastructure needs, resulting in energy savings that free up needed funds and a significant reduction in carbon emissions."

In addition to energy savings and utility costs, Scotland's public sector organisations benefit from efficiency projects delivered under the NDEE framework in that they defer future maintenance of building infrastructure and support Scotland's climate change goals by lowering carbon emissions.

"Our team has delivered transformational energy efficiency and renewable energy benefits to public sector organisations using the Scottish NDEE framework," said Britta MacIntosh, Ameresco Vice President of UK Operations. "We are honoured to have been prequalified again this year as a preferred supplier in this program and look forward to working together with public sector clients to help them meet their climate change goals."

To learn more about Ameresco and its energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in the United Kingdom, visit https://uk.ameresco.com/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Being named as a prequalified supplier under any program or framework does not guaranty that the company will be awarded any contracts under such program or framework, and is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from any such award, or of the company's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company's overall total project backlog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005208/en/

Contacts:

Ameresco:

Leila Dillon, 508-661-2264

news@ameresco.com