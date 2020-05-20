Cyient Joins the Emergent Alliance to Enable Economic Recovery

As part of the alliance, the company will work closely with global industry leaders to unlock actionable data insights and speed up economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

HYDERABAD, India, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, announced that it has signed a Statement of Intent with the Emergent Alliance, to use their combined data knowledge to provide new insights and practical applications to the global COVID-19 response. As part of the alliance, Cyient is working alongside some of the world's largest organizations, data specialists, and governments to support future decision-making on regional and global economic challenges that will get people back to work and help businesses thrive post-pandemic.

The alliance will analyze a broad set of economic, behavioral, and sentiment data to provide new insights and practical applications to aid in the rebuilding of economies and understand the impact of a "new normal." This work will be done with a sharp focus on privacy and security, using industry best practices for data sharing and robust governance.

Speaking on occasion, Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President and A&D Business Unit Head, Cyient commented, "As we face today's unprecedented challenges, the Emergent Alliance is an opportunity to use our skills and expertise to help solve the most significant challenge of the 21st century. Cyient has delivered world-class data analytics and machine learning capabilities to meet some of the biggest transformation challenges for our customers in connected enterprise, supply chain resilience, and cost-efficiency. We look forward to leveraging our experience and knowledge in resolving the global crisis rapidly and responsibly."

Srikanth Tadepalli, Director of Digital Solutions at Cyient, said, "We are excited to partner with the Emergent Alliance program and contribute to its objective of reviving markets and economies. We, at Cyient, are bringing our best data science minds to collaborate with the alliance and recommend strategies that would help identify indicators of revival in economic activity. We are, true to our brand promise, designing tomorrow together."

Rachel Gawley, Programme Director for the Emergent Alliance, added, 'Our vision is to form an independent alliance and create a safe environment in which we share data, expertise, and resources to work together to aid the global economic recovery."

Learn more about the alliance and follow their progress by visiting https://emergentalliance.org/

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

