ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: ProMIS Neurosciences Chairman's Update details new programs from expanded use of novel technology platform

Company using its unique discovery engine for development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines for neurodegenerative diseases as well as COVID-19 antibody testing

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2020



The new Chairman's Update and accompanying audio podcast describes the company's use of its best-in-class, novel technology platform, which can rapidly and cost-effectively identify unique sitesantibody test, in addition to potential diagnostics, vaccines and intracellular delivery of antibodies relating to neurodegenerative and other protein misfolding diseases.

"Our top priority since starting ProMIS has been, and continues to be, the PMN310 antibody for Alzheimer's", said ProMIS Neurosciences' Executive Chairman Eugene Williams, who authored the Chairman's Update. "Our second highest priority has been developing and refining our unique technology platform, knowing that it could become. We also believe we have created a 'best in class' technology platform which is the key to unlocking value in antibody-related treatments and diagnostics."

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company whose unique core technology is the ability to rationally predict the site and shape (conformation) of novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of proteins. Using this unique, precision approach, ProMIS is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD.

In the infectious disease setting, these disease-specific epitopes represent peptide antigens that can be used as an essential component to create accurate and sensitive serological assays to detect the presence of antibodies that arise in response to a specific infection, such as COVID-19. These peptide antigens can also be used to create potential therapeutic antibodies to treat active infection, as well as serve as the basis for development of vaccines. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

To access the Chairman's Update, please visit www.promisneurosciences.com . An audio accompaniment is also available. To learn more about the search for therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases, listen to Saving Minds at iTunes or Spotify .

