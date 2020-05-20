The Online School, Run by 3Lance Education Is Providing Free Education

LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online School, founded by Ali Latif and run by 3Lance Education, is providing free, live, quality online education for every child aged five - 16 years old with access to the Internet. The Online School has been operational since lockdown began and it currently has over 3,000 users. The timetable offers, maths, English, Science, ESOL and yoga, with other subjects joining the timetable over the coming weeks and the curriculum follows the National Curriculum espoused in the UK. The Online School is helping to fill the breach left by the closure of schools.

Pupils' parents register with the school and select the online lessons they would like their child to attend. Every lesson has a real teacher; all volunteers, fully-qualified and DBS checked. There is also a classroom assistant, called a moderator, who is there to ensure all the children remain safe and also maintains discipline whilst resolving any technical issues that may arise, leaving the teacher free to concentrate fully on delivering the learning. The school also provides recorded lessons for those children who cannot attend the live lessons.

The Online School is currently operating in 15 other countries aside from the UK, including reaching children in remote villages in Zambia and Namibia and is helping students from poorer parts of the world connect to the Internet, with laptop availability, without charge.

The Online School is self-funding and has just launched a GoFundMe campaign. Their aim is to communicate to all parents that their child can have free, live lessons now, during and also beyond lockdown.

