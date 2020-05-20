Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced that a total of six distinct abstracts onREBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt)will be presented at the upcoming 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 (ASCO20) Virtual Scientific Program, held May 29-31, and at the 25th Annual European Hematology Association (EHA25) Virtual Congress, held June 11-21.

Poster Presentations at ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program

Title: Longer-Term RBC Transfusion Reduction in the Phase 3 MEDALIST Study of Luspatercept in Patients (Pts) With Lower-Risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with Ring Sideroblasts (RS) - Abstract: #7518 Session: Hematologic Malignancies-Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant Title: Clinical Benefit of Luspatercept in Patients (Pts) With Lower-Risk MDS (LR-MDS) and High Transfusion Burden in the Phase 3 MEDALIST Study - Abstract: #7554 Session: Hematologic Malignancies-Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Poster presentations and poster discussions will be available on demand through the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program beginning on May 29, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Presentations at EHA25 Virtual Congress

Title: Assessment of Response to Luspatercept by ß-Globin Genotype in Adult Patients With ß-Thalassemia in the BELIEVE Trial Abstract: Oral presentation S295 Title: Assessment of Longer-Term Efficacy and Safety in the Phase 3 BELIEVE Trial of Luspatercept to Treat Anemia in Patients (Pts) with ß-Thalassemia - Abstract: e-Poster 1548 Title: Assessment of Dose-Dependent Response to Luspatercept in Patients (Pts) With Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (LR-MDS) With Ring Sideroblasts in the Phase 3 MEDALIST Trial Abstract: e-Poster 812 Title: Effects of Luspatercept on Serum Ferritin in Patients (Pts) With Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) With Ring Sideroblasts (RS) in the Phase 3 MEDALIST Trial Abstract: e-Poster 807 Title: Longer-Term RBC Transfusion Reduction in the Phase 3 MEDALIST Study of Luspatercept in Patients (Pts) With Lower-Risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with Ring Sideroblasts (RS) - Abstract: e-Poster 813 Title: Clinical Benefit of Luspatercept in Patients with Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (LR-MDS) and High Transfusion Burden (HTB) in the Phase 3 MEDALIST Study Abstract: e-Poster 798

All e-Poster and oral abstract presentations will be made available on the on-demand EHA25 Virtual Congress Platform beginning on June 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

About REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt)

REBLOZYL is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved erythroid maturation agent designed to promote red blood cell production through a novel mechanism. Luspatercept-aamt is being developed to treat anemia in patients with beta-thalassemia, MDS, and myelofibrosis. REBLOZYL is part of the global collaboration between Acceleron and Bristol Myers Squibb.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron's leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta superfamily biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its commercialization, research, and development efforts in hematologic and pulmonary diseases. In hematology, Acceleron and its global collaboration partner, Bristol Myers Squibb, are co-promoting REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), the first and only approved erythroid maturation agent, in the United States for the treatment of anemia in certain blood disorders. The Companies are also developing luspatercept for the treatment of anemia in patient populations of MDS, beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis. In pulmonary, Acceleron is developing sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, having recently reported positive topline results of the Phase 2 PULSAR trial.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com. Follow Acceleron on social media: @AcceleronPharma and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Acceleron's strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development and commercialization of Acceleron's compounds, the timeline for clinical development and regulatory approval of Acceleron's compounds, the expected timing for reporting of data from ongoing clinical trials, and the potential of Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) as a therapeutic drug. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Actual results could differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, that the results of any clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of other clinical trials, that regulatory approval of Acceleron's compounds in one indication or country may not be predictive of approval in another indication or country, that the development of Acceleron's compounds will take longer and/or cost more than planned or accelerate faster than currently expected, that Acceleron or its collaboration partner, Bristol Myers Squibb Corporation ("BMS"), will be unable to successfully complete the clinical development of Acceleron's compounds, that Acceleron or BMS may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials, and that Acceleron's compounds will not receive regulatory approval or become commercially successful products. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Acceleron's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings that Acceleron has made and may make with the SEC in the future.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current views, plans, estimates, assumptions, and projections with respect to future events, and Acceleron does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

