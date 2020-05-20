Anzeige
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
20.05.2020 | 13:16
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 18

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 19-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         246.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       255.09p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         239.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       247.95p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

