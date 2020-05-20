Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 19-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 246.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 255.09p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 239.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 247.95p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---