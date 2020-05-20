Anzeige
WKN: 883870 ISIN: SE0000163594 Ticker-Symbol: S7MB 
Tradegate
20.05.20
12:51 Uhr
11,110 Euro
+0,190
+1,74 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,08511,10513:47
11,09511,18013:46
PR Newswire
20.05.2020 | 13:34
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Changes to the Securitas Group Management team, Which Will be Reduced by two

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimé Lyagre, COO and CTO Security Services Europe, has decided to leave Securitas. This role is not replaced and the responsibilities will be split between Henrik Zetterberg, who remains COO Security Services Europe and a member of Group Management but with expanded responsibilities across Europe, and Thomas Lundstedt who joined Securitas as European Solution Leader in April 2020.

The role of President Aviation will no longer be part of Group Management.

These changes are effective July 1, 2020. All other Group Management members continue in their present roles.

"Aimé Lyagre has decided to leave Securitas. During his 16 years with Securitas he has been a highly appreciated leader and colleague. Among many other things, Aimé has been instrumental to delivering Electronic Solutions in Europe. I want to thank Aimé for his contribution and wish him the best of luck going forward", says Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO.

This press release is available at www.securitas.com.

Information:
Helena Andreas
SVP Brand & Communications Securitas AB
tel +46-10-470-30-20 or
email press@securitas.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3117004/1251347.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
