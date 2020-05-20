EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic - Announces Update on the Co-Operation Agreement with Solar Grants Biotechnology Inc.

NIAGARA FALLS and LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce an update on the co-operation agreement with Solar Grants Biotechnology Inc. (formally known as Scattered Gold Biotechnology Inc., "SGB"), announced October 21, 2019.

SGB has developed several plant bioreactor lines (genetically-engineered tobacco) that express and accumulate various recombinant proteins at very high levels, making the process of "upstream production" (biomass generation before extraction/purification) compellingly cost-effective and eco-friendly.

SGB has recently summited a proposal to the Federal Government of Canada for funding which states:

"This project aims to optimize the production of human recombinant proteins using "green bioreactors"- that is, genetically engineered plants capable of producing large quantities of a desired protein in their leaf tissue. The green bioreactor method harnesses the power of photosynthesis to manufacture proteins inside the plants, which can then be extracted in-house at large scale. We have developed this process in collaboration with our partners at Solar Grants Biotechnology Inc., and now seek to maximize cost efficiencies in the protein extraction/purification step of the process to prepare for real-world implementation. The ultimate goal of the project is to realize dramatic cost savings compared to traditional production methods through the production of >100 kg of leaf tissue per month as of November 2020, which translates to approximately 100 grams of certain recombinant proteins. If successful, this will demonstrate the scalable production of recombinant proteins using optimized bioreactor-based processes, thus greatly improving our ability to rapidly respond to the current disease threat brought by COVID-19."

If this project proves successful it will help to lessen the effects of COVID-19 and will demonstrate SGB's technology and hypothesis, in conjunction with EHT's grow units producing the plants in a controlled environment allowing for this process to work in micro environments and at scale. SGB and EHT will form a Joint Venture to patent this IP.

EHT's CEO, John Gamble, commented, "We have confirmed our market entry into the biopharma sector with SGB with our micro grow technology to provide the necessary plant growth for the production of recombinant proteins. We are looking forward to the results."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About Solar Grants Biotechnology Inc.

Solar Grants Biotechnology Inc. (formally known as Scattered Gold Biotechnology Inc.) (SGB Inc) is a young Canadian biotechnology company focused on harnessing the power of photosynthesis into the production of recombinant proteins for human needs. Building on similarities of basic biological processes in all living cells, our focus is on turning photosynthesizing plants into capable, scalable, cost-effective "green biofactories" - production platforms for affordable recombinant proteins and other biologics. The company develops carefully crafted, state-of-the-art engineered, low-alkaloid tobacco plant lines that express and accumulate various recombinant proteins and peptides. The process of production is compellingly cost-effective, when compared with the conventional, fermenter bioreactor-based technologies. Developed by SGB Inc, the fine-tuned, photosynthetic "bioreactor tobacco plants" are capable of producing gram-amounts of recombinant proteins in one plant, while reducing carbon dioxide amount in the air and requiring minimal up-front investment - the characteristics of a remarkably environmentally friendly, energy-efficient and cost-effective bioprocess!

