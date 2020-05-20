Last day of trading shares in the sub-fund below, issued by Investeringsforeningen SEB Invest will be 27 May 2020 due to liquidation. ISIN: DK0016283567 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: SEB Invest AKL Emerging Market Bond Index I ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 27 May 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SEIEMB ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 39119 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=777078