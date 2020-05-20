Inverter maker Sungrow is supplying the energy storage system for China's largest, 202.8 MW/MWh solar-plus-storage facility. The plant will be connected to a new, 800 kV ultra-high voltage power line.State-owned electric utility Huanghe Hydropower Development is building a 202.8 MW/MWh solar-plus-storage plant in a desert in China's northwestern province of Qinghai. The facility will be connected to an ultra-high voltage power line the State Grid Corp of China is building to connect the far northwest of the country to more densely populated eastern provinces. The RMB22.6 billion ($3.18 billion) ...

