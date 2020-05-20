Popular CBD Brands: How To Use CBD Oil for Pain: What is the Best CBD Oil as an Alternative to Prescription Drugs?

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / It seems like CBD is being talked about everywhere nowadays. A recent Gallup Poll showed that 14% (45 million) of Americans reported using CBD products and the reason they were using CBD oil was for pain relief. With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, the US laid the foundation for the rapid expansion of the CBD market.

CBD Oil and Pain Relief: a Dose of Evidence

According to Peter Grinspoon, MD at the Harvard Health Publishing "CBD may offer an option for treating different types of chronic pain. A study from the European Journal of Pain showed, using an animal model, CBD applied on the skin could help lower pain and inflammation due to arthritis. Another study demonstrated the mechanism by which CBD inhibits inflammatory and neuropathic pain, two of the most difficult types of chronic pain to treat. More study in humans is needed in this area to substantiate the claims of CBD proponents about pain control." [Source]

Along these lines, marijuana is said to be a fantastic muscle relaxant, and people swear by its ability to lessen tremors in Parkinson's disease. Watch this extraordinary video to see CBD in action (warning: you may get emotional). A single drop of CBD eliminates a Parkinson's patient's symptoms in 3 minutes.

A leading CBD resource, bioMD+, recently published an article titled "How To Use CBD Oil for Pain" in which they highlight relevant CBD research in this area.

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabinoids are a group of compounds that mediate their effects through cannabinoid receptors. The discovery of Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as the major psychoactive principle in marijuana, as well as the identification of cannabinoid receptors and their endogenous ligands, has led to significant growth in research aimed at understanding the physiological functions of cannabinoids.

Cannabinoid receptors include CB1, which is predominantly expressed in the brain, and CB2, which is primarily found on the cells of the immune system.

CBD Oil Benefits

A low (15mg) dose of CBD increased alertness in both people [PubMed] and rats.

A moderate (160mg) dose of CBD can help you sleep better [PubMed].

A high (500-600mg) dose decreased social anxiety, both in general [ResearchGate] and during stressful events like public speaking.

CBD prevents seizures and is an effective way to treat epilepsy [PubMed].

The most popular use of CBD is its utilization for pain relief and pain management. It is reported that 40% of users use CBD for pain relief. CBD's role in pain management has been demonstrated in research studies and embraced by celebrities and a growing number of professional athletes. In one study in 2014 published in the Hawaii Journal of Medicine and Public Health, CBD users reported a 64% decrease in average pain levels.

bioMD+ uses nothing but Organic Colorado-grown hemp and enhances each of their hemp oil products with a blend of natural terpenes design for maximum support for the effectiveness of the cannabinoids. Their CBD Oils are refined through a Supercritical C02 extraction process and then further purified into Winterized oil - a step which few other companies seek in efforts to cut costs. In each of their different CBD oil products contain 1,000mg of CBD per bottle, and lab results made directly available so the customer knows exactly what they are buying.

