Naples Technology Ventures Announces First Close of $50 Million NTV Frontier Fund

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Naples Technology Ventures (NTV) today announced the first close of its $50 million NTV Frontier Fund, having exceeded its $30 million threshold. The NTV Frontier Fund will be dedicated to investment in promising early stage technology companies with Post-Seed, Pre-Series A or Series A funding requirements. The fund will seek investment opportunities within the AI and machine learning, blockchain, IoT, robotics and other advanced technology sectors, with ideal companies operating under a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

"The ongoing global pandemic has dealt a blow to the global economy, but it's also opened a tremendous amount of opportunity for disruptive companies and applications in industries like healthcare, finance, insurance, compliance and regulatory," said NTV co-founder Mike Abbaei. "NTV's philosophy of working closely with entrepreneurs to help them grow-with a focus on strong governance models and financial discipline-is well-suited to capitalizing on the strongest of these opportunities. The long-standing practice of indiscriminately diversifying investment across many companies in hopes that a single hit will offset many failures is unacceptably wasteful. NTV approaches every investment thoughtfully and strategically, putting greater effort into fewer companies."

NTV emphasizes an active investment approach, whereby the firm builds relationships with company leaders to help them achieve sustainability through a balance of aggressive growth, cost controls and judicious spending. NTV's resources bring additional dimension and depth by evaluating market and consumer trends, domestic and global economic developments, sales and revenue management, expense and margin analysis, new opportunity identification, and business news and regulatory changes.

"Our original NTV Fund 1, launched in 2018, invested in 12 companies, and we've been exceptionally pleased with the performance of the portfolio," said NTV co-founder Brij Sharma. "Even in the current challenging economic environment, the financial discipline and focus on recurring revenue demonstrated by these companies have been serving the portfolio very well. Early stage companies achieve the greatest success when experienced investors actively contribute their guidance, expertise and connections during key growth periods, and that's why NTV prioritizes active investment over mere cash infusions."

All NTV Fund 1 investors are participating in the second fund, along with additional industry leaders, senior executives, high networth individuals and institutional investors. NTV's existing portfolio companies include Privva, BusinessOptix, Tomahawk Robotics, Streann, Ventrue, Fixt, International Screening Solutions, Agrisource Data, Management Research Services, Beam, Everyware and Tinysponsor.

About Naples Technology Ventures

Naples Technology Ventures (NTV) was founded by Mike Abbaei and Brij Sharma in 2018 to invest in early stage businesses focused on disruptive technologies, including AI and machine learning, blockchain, IoT, robotics, and other advanced technology sectors. The firm focuses on SaaS-based companies in emergent or expanding markets that depend upon evolution and change as part of their survival.

Abbaei, formerly vice chairman at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and President and CEO of DST Customer Communications, has more than 30 years of experience in finance and fintech. Sharma, an alumni of Yale School of Management, has more than 20 years of experience as a founder and executive in several healthcare technology and service companies. For more information, please visit www.naplestechnologyventures.com.

