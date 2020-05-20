Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2020) -Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SOCK) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from the Phase I exploration program on the Giroux Project, located in Mineral County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane shear zone.

The Phase I program was designed to expand and provide confirmation of the previous regional geological mapping and sampling program by the property's lease owner that yielded significant results. Historical grab sampling result highlights include: 1.17% Ni, 1.6% Ni, 1.7 % Ni, 3.9% Ni. taken from outcrops, old workings and mine dumps. A previous Geophysical program was also completed on the Property, indicating several potential drill targets.

Key Highlights:

Initial prospecting of the polymetallic Giroux Project by the Company returned up to 1% Ni from an outcrop and 7.67 % Cu from an additional outcrop.

The presence of Cesium mineralization previously unknown to exist on the Giroux Project discovered in samples taken from an old mine dump on the Property.

A total of 24 samples were collected from outcrops, old workings and mine dumps. These samples focused on mineralized shear zones and associated jasperoids, the results are detailed in Table 1 below.

Table 1. Preliminary Prospecting Results.

Sample

Number Materia1 Au

g/t Ag

g/t Co

ppm Cr

ppm Cu

ppm Ni

ppm G-50 Mine Dump 0.561 2.42 2.7 646.9 72.5 38.8 G-52 Old workings 0.023 3.36 153.0 3084.4 1998.7 3568.9 G-65 Mine Dump 0.452 9.87 50.2 1612.1 2867.8 890.5 G-66 Old workings 0.278 6.33 18.7 2124.5 3108.2 1233.3 G-67 Old workings 0.286 4.11 6.2 445.6 100.3 197.0 G-76 Outcrop 0.008 1.29 230.9 3984.0 71.3 6493.4 G-77 Outcrop 0.049 2.22 815.5 4173.1 82.4 >10,000 G-82 Mine Dump 0.005 1.57 338.0 4925.7 60.2 7094.6 GC Outcrop 0.015 2.9 6.0 275 76,703 70.0 G-85 Mine Dump 0.118 2.43 45.7 3098.7 419.8 1636.2

As shown in the table above the Giroux property is polymetallic. The initial round of sampling and mapping was conducted to confirmed previous rock chip assays taken by the lease owner. Sampling focused on the common old workings which are located along mineralized shear zones with jasperoids lenses. These structural zones trend east west and contain high amounts of iron oxide and local barite. The area north of the main east west structure is covered by alluvium.

Of particular note was the presence of (Cesium) Cs in the initial assay results, previously unknown to exist on the property. Samples numbers G-69, G-82 and G-83 contained 10.9 ppm Cs, 21.3 ppm Cs and 14.2 ppm Cs taken from old mine dumps. This confirms the presence of Cesium mineralization on the Giroux property in the old mine dumps and warrants further exploration to discover the source rocks.

Cesium is extremely rare, only a few pegmatite mines produce cesium globally. The United States Department of the Interior included lithium, cesium and tantalum on its list of critical minerals (USGS website, dated May 18, 2018). The U.S. is heavily reliant on imports of certain mineral commodities that are vital to the Nation's security and economic prosperity. The United States is pursuing strategies, policies, and investment that reduce its rapidly growing dependence on foreign sources of critical minerals ("A Federal Strategy to Ensure Secure and Reliable Supplies of Critical Minerals," US Dept. Interior June 2019).

Cesium formate brines are used in heavy mud applications for high-pressure, high-temperature offshore oil drilling to lubricate drill bits and prevent blowouts (USGS commodity summary, February 2018). The cesium formate mud is rented to oil companies and recycled after use. Cesium isotopes are also used in atomic clocks, which are important in cellphone networks, Internet, Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and aircraft guidance systems. Cesium clocks are accurate to about one second in 20 million years. Cesium bromide is used in infrared detectors, optics, photoelectric cells, scintillation counters and spectrophotometers. Cesium is also used in the glass for night-vision goggles.

The Company continues Phase I of the Giroux exploration program that consists of reconnaissance prospecting, geological mapping, surface trenching, sampling, and relocating historical workings. This reconnaissance program will provide accurate modern data to assist in the planning of the phase II drill program. Phase I is estimated to last for an additional two to three weeks, with phase II expected to begin following the compilation of the phase I results, later in 2020, pending drilling permits. Further results will be released as they become available.

The Giroux Project consists of 12 patented claims and 36 unpatented mining claims with a combined area of 390 hectares (965 acres), located 60 miles south southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, less than 1 mile off a main state highway with easily accessible year-round access.

The Giroux Project is located within the Walker Lane shear zone and consists of sediments with numerous felsic intrusives. Silicified fault zones and trends have been explored and mined via shafts, pits, and adits. At least one shaft is reported to have a depth of over 700 feet. Of particular interest is the presence of an overthrust nickel bearing serpentinite formation. In addition to nickel mineralization, the property contains gold, copper, silver, as well as lead-zinc and barite mineralization.

The Property hosts the past producing Giroux Mine, the mine is reported to have produced high-grade nickel ore in the late 1800s (Mining Districts and Mineral Resources of Nevada, Lincoln, 1923). This places the Giroux Mine as one of two historical high-grade nickel producing mines in Nevada. Historical production of copper, silver, gold, zinc, and barite also exist on the property. The Giroux property contains numerous historical workings consisting of underground workings with multi-level vertical shafts, several adits at different sub-levels, open pits, and existing roads that provide access to the historical workings.

Seven miles east from the Giroux Project, along the trend in similar rock types is the past producing Candelaria Mine, one of the largest open pit silver mines in the history of Nevada. During the modern open pit mining, the metals of interest were silver, gold, zinc, copper, lead and antimony. The non-metals were barite. The Giroux Project is also located near past producing mines such as Marietta, Moho, Camp Douglas and Candelaria. The Giroux Property has been held by private interests throughout its history.

The Company's exploration programs are contingent on potential impacts from the current worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Proper social distancing protocols have been implemented for the safety of Company personal and contractors.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ), a consultant of the Company, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Alan R. Day"

Alan R. Day

President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

(TEL)- (888) 909-5548, (FAX)-(888) 909-1033

Email: info@smoothrockventures.com

Website: www.smoothrockventures.com

