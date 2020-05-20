Chocolate Confectionery Industry to Drive Global Cacao Beans Market Forward from 2020 to 2030, Notes TMR

Increase in chocolate consumption in bakery goods, confectionary to be a leading growth factor

A sturdy CAGR of 7% to generate a slew of growth opportunities for global cacao beans market players

Europe to be significant regional market over the forecast period- owing to notable consumption of cocoa in the region

ALBANY, New York, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cacao beans market is set to grow at a rate of about 7% from 2020 to 2030. This would translate into an increase in market worth from about USD 10 billion in 2020 to about USD 20 billion by the end of the forecast period. It is significant to note here that a number of factors would keep the market buoyant.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Rising chocolate production and consumption is a major factor of growth in the market. However, increase in obesity and heart diseases is leading people to look for healthier alternatives. This is why nutritional chocolate bars are set to witness a notable growth in demand over the forecast period - propelling growth in global cacao beans market."

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77268

Key Findings of Global Cacao Beans Market Study:

Forastero cocoa beans to account for a sizeable share of the overall market growth over the forecast period

Food and beverages industry to be the most significant end-user (applications) in the global cacao beans market

Europe holds about 43% global market share, South Asia and MEA holds about 17% and 16%, respectively

Explore the latest study on Cacao Beans Market (Product Type: Forastero, Criollo, and Trinitario; End-use Application: Food & Beverages [Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Syrup, Toppings, and Fillings, and Other Applications], Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Pet Food, Household/Retail, and HoReCa/Foodservices; and Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C [Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Grocery Stores, and Specialty Stores], and Online Retail) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030, at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cacao-beans-market.html

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Cacao Beans Market:

Transparency Market Research notes presence of a host of factors influencing growth in global cacao beans market. A number of prominent trends and drivers that are keeping the global cacao beans market on a high growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided below:

Increase in disposable incomes and growing health awareness is leading to consumers demanding for healthier alternatives even at a premium price

Packaging is gaining prominence in the market; spike in demand for products in traditional packaging is noted around festivals

Innovations in terms of products such as quinoa vegan bars and ruby chocolates are leading to growth in demand for cacao beans

Use of cacao in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry is also set to grow owing to various health benefits accrued by consumption and application, respectively

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/77268

Regional Analysis of Global Cacao Beans Market:

Europe to account for a sizeable share of the global cacao beans market over the forecast period; Asia Pacific to be second in terms of market share

to account for a sizeable share of the global cacao beans market over the forecast period; to be second in terms of market share Growing awareness regarding benefits of cacao beans and increase in disposable income to drive growth in Europe and Asia Pacific , respectively

and , respectively Analyze global cacao beans market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , Russia , Poland , Benelux, Nordic, China , Japan , India , and South Korea . Request a sample of the study

Competitors Landscape of Global Cacao Beans Market:

The fragmented vendor's landscape of global cacao beans market is rife with notable developments. Top players marking it are Olam International Limited, Barry Callebaut AG, Theobroma B.V., Cargill Inc., Ciranda Inc., Edna Group, Dutch Cocoa B.V., Cocoa Processing Company, Kakao Berlin, Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd., Nederland SA, PT. Danora Agro Prima, India Cocoa Pvt Ltd., United Cocoa Processors Inc., and BT Cocoa, among others.

Leading players in the global cacao market are directing all efforts towards development of cocoa liquor products which are healthy as well as interesting in terms of the ever dynamic consumer palate. New variants that are hitting the market relatively frequently are gluten free chocolates and organic cocoa liquor.

Cocoa Beans Market Segmentation

Cocoa Beans Market by Product Type

Forastero

Criollo

Trinitario

Cocoa Beans Market by End-use Application

Food & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery



Beverages



Dairy Products



Syrup, Toppings, and Fillings



Other Applications



Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pet Food

Household/Retail

HoReCa/Foodservices

Cocoa Beans Market by Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Independent Grocery Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retail

Cocoa Beans Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Ecuador



Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-4



UK



BENELUX



Nordic



Poland



Russia



Rest of Europe

East Asia

China



Japan



South Korea

South Asia

Indonesia



India



Malaysia



Singapore



Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand



Papua New Guinea



Rest of Oceania

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Iran



North Africa



Cote d'lvoire



Rest of MEA

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food and Beverages Industry,

Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market - The global alfalfa protein concentrate market was valued at ~ US$ 193 Mn in 2020, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 375 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of ~7%.

Dried Apricots Market - The global dried apricots market stand strong at an astonishing USD $ 537.7 Mn. The market is projected to hit astonishing pints by the end of 2026. The growth will be attributed to the CAGR hike of 5.3% in the period from 2018 to 2026.

Protein Ingredients Market - The protein ingredients market is favorable for growth in high demand regions such as North America and Europe. Innovations such as membrane separation technology are important milestones in dairy protein.

Vegan Cheese Market - The global vegan cheese market value was estimated to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2020, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the vegan cheese market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 7 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of ~10%.

Nutrition Bars Market - The nutrition bars market players' focus remains directed toward the younger consumer base including the millennials and baby boomers. Moving forward with an extensive consumer-centric approach, nutrition bars market players are introducing products that are designed in cognition to these consumer bases and aligned with the evolutionary industry trends.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg