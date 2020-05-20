The Coretec Group Inc.: The Coretec Group Hires Matthew Hoffman as its New Director of Finance

Hoffman will take a leading role in the development and execution of the Company's financial and business strategy from the Ann Arbor office location

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:CRTG) (the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of silicon-based materials utilizing Cyclohexasilane ("CHS") to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals, announced today it has hired Matthew Hoffman as its new Director of Finance to manage the Company's financial business development, alongside Coretec's Chief Financial Officer Ronald W. Robinson.

Hoffman is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with over 20 years of experience in the financial industry. Before joining The Coretec Group he was the Executive Director of Finance at Covance, Inc. and CFO of MI Bioresearch in their respective Ann Arbor locations. Hoffman was responsible for all financial aspects of early stage company growth through acquisition, business unit financial reporting and forecasting, system integration and guidance to ERP platform, budgeting and business structure development. His leadership has enabled strong financial performance at his former companies, with a 20 percent growth in revenue and 57 percent growth in profit over the prior year in his most recent role with Covance.

Hoffman will be replacing Eric Halverson, who will be joining a top accounting firm in the area and will continue to be a resource for The Coretec Group. Hoffman has been a long-time resident of the Ann Arbor community, holding many financial positions with local Ann-Arbor-based companies including Weidmayer, Schneider, Raham & Bennett, CPAs, Adaptive Materials, Ultra Electronics AMI, and Onset CFO. At Coretec, Hoffman will drive the financial and business development strategy as the Company continues to secure funding and strategic partnerships for its CHS liquid silicon technology.

"We are proud to bring Matthew on-board as our new Director of Finance, as we continue to build out the Coretec team in Ann Arbor," said Michael Kraft, CEO of The Coretec Group. "Matthew's experience with early stage company growth and financial forecasting will allow him to fit seamlessly into this position. Combined with his deep knowledge of Ann Arbor businesses, he will play an essential role as we identify new applications partners and funding opportunities for our CHS technology. We'd also like to thank Eric Halverson for his support prior to Matthew joining the team and are pleased to have him as part of Coretec's expansive network of resources."

