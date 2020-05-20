The Back Thing: A Simple Cushion Relieves Golf Back Pain

Golfers are using this foldable, easy to carry lumbar support to combat back pain

BEDFORD HILLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / A bad golf swing is no friend to the lower back. Whether you're dealing with existing back pain or trying to avoid it, the repetitive twisting motion required for golf can wreak havoc on your back. Statistics show that back disorders are by far the most common injury related to golf. Lower back pain is also commonly caused by prolonged sitting for work or long commutes. For golf enthusiasts who sit all week long and then go out to play 18 holes on the weekend, that can be rough on the back.

Back pain is a major issue in the U.S. In fact, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke reported that 80 percent of the population deals with some sort of lower back pain on a regular basis. This overwhelming problem is what prompted the creation of The Back Thing, a functional chair cushion designed by a neurosurgeon to provide lumbar support. Many have found relief in the simple yet smart design of The Back Thing. Jane T., who has to sit for long periods of time for work, said: "I have used The Back Thing for the past two months and have experienced less pain as a result. I think it is because I get consistent support in the right places." Golfers can easily use the cushion on any seat, including the golf cart.

Millions of people are dealing with the same issues as Jane. Lower back pain is the second leading cause of doctor's visits, beaten out only by the common cold. It also accounts for the most job-related injuries and time off from work. According to The Hidden Impact of Musculoskeletal Disorders on Americans report, there were 264 million lost work days in one year. That's two work days for every full-time worker in the country. As a whole, people in the U.S. spend more than $100 billion on treatment for lower back pain, according to the The Journal of American Osteopathic Association. These are staggering figures.

Why is there so much back pain in the U.S.? Back pain can come on abruptly after lifting a heavy object or as the result of an accident, but most back pain is caused by sedentary lifestyles. In general, Americans spend much of their time sitting. They sit for work, for travel, to eat and to watch TV. They're sitting so much it's become detrimental to their health, leading scientists to say that sitting is the new smoking.

The design of The Back Thing relieves back pain by giving support to the lumbar area with different technology than other seat cushions. Instead of horizontal cushioning that pushes the lower back to overarch, The Back Thing uses vertical pine slats beneath its padded cushion to promote better posture and lumbar support. The slim design makes it foldable and easy to carry for travel and work. The Back Thing is available online at www.TheBackThing.com.

