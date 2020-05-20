Company Obtains FDA Registration and Receives NDC Numbers for its New "24" Brand Non-Alcohol Based, Long-Lasting Hand Sanitizer and Readies Online Retail Store for Initial Product Launch

Aventura, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2020) - CYIOS Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO), a publicly traded company focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, is pleased to announce it has executed a multi-year supply agreement with a specialty chemical company dedicated to developing unique and proprietary anti-microbial sanitizing products. As part of the agreement, CYIOS now has access to a platform, for its own private label brand and sub-distributors, containing dozens of proprietary sanitizing and disinfecting products for personal, home and commercial use, formulated and enhanced with Zetrisil.

Additionally, the Company has received notice its initial products, the "24" Brand Non-Alcohol based, fast-acting, long-lasting Hand Sanitizer Gel in 2oz and an 8oz containers, have been FDA Registered, with accompanying National Drug Code (NDC) numbers.

Mr. John O'Shea, Chairman of CYIOS Corp, stated, "We are pleased to have signed a multi-year supply agreement with a specialty chemical company that has developed a unique and proprietary platform of sanitizer products formulated and enhanced with Zetrisil. Zetrisil is a proprietary nano-based silicone compound which effectively protects and/or "shields" the area that "24" Brand hand sanitizer product is applied to from bacterial contamination by way of a long-lasting, cationic-charged, anti-microbial nano-silicone coating."

He continued, "Our initial product launch will focus on the Hand sanitizer market with our bottling a 2oz and 8oz option for consumers which will be sold under the Brand "24". We are in the final stage of launching our new online retail store and are excited to introduce the "24" Brand hand sanitizer product to market which is anticipated to occur over the next week. Since hand sanitizer is considered an over the counter drug, obtaining FDA Registration with accompanying NDC numbers is an important step in the process. We believe that having a compliant product, labeling containing Made in the USA and FDA Registered, are important product differentiators."

"Through our supply agreement we are able to purchase the raw materials in bulk drums, rather than pay wholesale or fully packaged pricing. Our product will be filled at an FDA registered, inspected and cGMP manufacturer. Unlike traditional alcohol-based hand sanitizers, that are flammable or poisonous if accidently consumed, our "24" Brand hand sanitizer is family friendly with no harsh chemicals or alcohol, and won't dry hands out from continuous use. Most significantly, our "24" Brand hand sanitizer is long-lasting and shown to be effective up to 24 hours with one application," commented Mr. O'Shea.

"24" Brand Hand Sanitizer Gel Product Description

Up to 24 hours of protection against harmful germs: "24" Brand Hand Sanitizer Gel is formulated with Zetrisil, a unique nano antimicrobial technology that not only kills on contact but also has a persistent activity that helps prevent re-contamination. The persistence of "24" Hand Sanitizer Gel has been shown to remain effective for up to 24 hours.

Kills 99.99% of harmful germs: "24" Hand Sanitizer Gel kills 99.99% of the harmful germs it comes in contact with by disrupting the outer cell membranes resulting in a physical kill. This physical kill ensures microorganisms don't adapt or become resistant over time. "24" Hand Sanitizer Gel is a fast-acting, alcohol-free formula that kills germs, bacteria and viruses long-term, from just one application. Not only does "24" hand sanitizer eliminate germs that are present on the skin, the proprietary nano-protective barrier Zetrisil offers a long-lasting shield of protection on the skin.

Alcohol-free formula: Most hand sanitizers contain high percentages of alcohol to poison germs, generally over 65%. This creates a highly flammable, poisonous mix that carries with it a risk for being ingested amongst other factors. Constant use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers also has the effect of drying out your skin, leading to irritation and cracking. "24" Hand Sanitizer Gel is water-based and contains no alcohol. It's also non-flammable and non-poisonous, making it more effective & safer hand sanitizer for the whole family.

Moisturizes your hands with Aloe vera: "24" Hand Sanitizer Gel is a water-based sanitizer with added aloe vera to leave your hands feeling fresh and soft.

Mr. O'Shea concluded, "As economies around the world open back up, people all over the globe are faced with the reality of changing lifestyles and incorporating virus safety precautions as part of everyday life. Recent industry reports suggest that the worldwide market for hand sanitizers, at $2.7 Billion in 2019, could exceed $36 Billion by 2026. We anticipate that our 24 Brand Hand sanitizer with a longer-lasting formula that provides consumers, families and especially children with a safer alternative to alcohol-based sanitizer will grab market share in what appears to be large and growing market opportunity that's here to stay for some time. Additional products we look to roll out in the near future include a hospital grade hard surface cleaner for industrial and commercial use, and a laundry care product, both having been tested to show sanitizing protection of up to a 28 days."

