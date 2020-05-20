Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC



NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share*, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 19 May 2020 was 259.73p (ex income) 263.50p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

20 May 2020

* The Bangladesh stock market has been closed since the 26th March 2020. This market represents approx. 5.0% of the un-audited net asset value per share of Pacific Assets Trust plc and the investments in this market have been valued using their last close price.