Referring to the bulletin from Surgical Science Sweden AB's annual general meeting, held on May 6, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 25, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: SUS Terms: Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0009947948 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 22, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014428512 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 25, 2020 For further information about the split, please contact Surgical Science Sweden AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.