Good traction on key properties, such as MeteoHeroes and BatPat 2, helped drive a 19% increase in production value for Q120 over the prior year, with an 8% uplift in EBIT to €1.9m. The Toon2Tango collaboration is already generating interesting properties and distribution opportunities. Global appetite for children's TV content remains good, if anything strengthened by the impact of COVID-19. Mondo's multi-territory operations allow production to continue without significant interruption. Our profit and earnings forecast for FY20 are lifted by around 10% to a little below management's published business plan.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...