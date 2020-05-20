Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
WKN: 615213 ISIN: IT0001447785 Ticker-Symbol: MJE 
Frankfurt
20.05.20
08:03 Uhr
1,804 Euro
-0,102
-5,35 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
MONDO TV SPA Chart 1 Jahr
MONDO TV SPA 5-Tage-Chart
1,8261,89216:35
MONDO TV
MONDO TV SPA Chart 1 Jahr
MONDO TV SPA1,804-5,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.