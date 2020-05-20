Supply Chain Disruptions Decelerate Food Diagnostics Market Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Hygiene and Sanitization Measures Provide Tailwinds - Future Market Insights

Prolific demand for packaged and convenience food products coupled with stringent safety regulations will stoke market growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Food diagnostics has gained paramount importance in identifying the microbial contaminants present in food, particularly the fresh produce i.e. fruits and vegetables. Further, accentuation of sanitation measures during COVID-19 pandemic will bode well for market. According to FMI's analysts, the global food diagnostics market will hit approximately US$ 24 Bn by 2029 end. Moreover, the food diagnostics market will receive tailwinds from seafood, meat, and poultry industry in view of heightening demand over the forecast period (2019-2029). However, supply chain disruptions spurred by global outbreak of COVID-19 will alter the market's growth trajectory through the pandemic.

"Niche players must follow multipronged growth-oriented strategies such as product development, and strategic partnerships to bolster competitive ascendancy," concludes FMI.

Request report sample with 200+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11430

Key Takeaways of Food Diagnostics Market Study

Processed food diagnostics will gather substantial portion of revenue share in the overall market stack.

Europe leads the global food diagnostics market on the back of strict safety policies implemented by EU Reference Laboratories (EURLs), National Reference Laboratories (NRLs), and Control Laboratories (CLs).

Safety segment will register an impressive CAGR over the forecast period by type of test.

Rising incidences of food allergens and food adulteration is impelling the demand for food diagnostics.

Food Diagnostics Market - Key Growth Drivers

Multiple outbreaks of foodborne illnesses have restated the significance of food diagnostics, specifically during the COVID-19 era.

Favorable and stringent regulatory policies regarding quality and safety of food products are fuelling the growth of food diagnostics market.

Heightened consumer awareness coupled with proliferation of health-conscious consumers is strengthening the food diagnostics market growth.

Advent of advanced technologies such as faster testing in food diagnostics will augur well for market during the projection period.

Food Diagnostics Market - Key Restraints

Lack of effective collaboration between prominent stakeholders is impeding the growth of food diagnostics market.

Regulatory legislation laxity in developing countries is restricting the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Food Diagnostics Market

Major companies in the global food diagnostics market are developing and offering new guidelines on safe consumption and handling of food. According to World Health Organization (WHO), there has been no evidence so far regarding transmission of COVID-19 via food packaging or food items. However, minuscule traces of SARS-CoV-2 virus were found in a sample of non-potable water in Paris. Therefore, the risk of food contamination cannot be denied. Use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks is strongly advised for chefs and delivery agents by food diagnostic experts. Hence, governments have been reinforcing food hygiene principles which are bolstering the growth of food diagnostics market during the pandemic.

Explore the full food diagnostics market report with 112 illustrative figures, 128 data tables and table of contents. Request ToC of the study at

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11430

Competitive Landscape of Food Diagnostics Market

Some of the noteworthy players in the global food diagnostics market that are featured in this FMI report include, but are not limited to, Thermo Fisher Scientific, The Merck Group, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Envirlogix Inc., GEN-IAL GmbH, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies Inc., Hygiena LLC, FOSS A/S, Randox Food Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Biomerieux SA, Biorex Food Diagnostics, 3M Company, Perkinelmer Inc., Biocontrol Systems Inc., VWR International, Omega Diagnostic Group Plc, and Neogen Corporation. Multiple product launches, sustainable development, acquisitions, and partnerships are key strategies being adopted by top players in the food diagnostics market. In addition, sustaining the financial strength during this pandemic is the priority of leading manufacturers as well.

More about the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 200 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global food diagnostics market. The market analysis is based on type (diagnostics systems and diagnostics consumables), test type (safety and quality), and food tested (meat poultry & sea food products, processed food, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, and cereals & grains) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverages Landscape

Lecithin Market - FMI's deep-dive insights on the global lecithin market covers major end-use industries, applications, vital market dynamics, prominent players and their respective growth-oriented strategies for predefined projection period (2020-2030).

Beverage Stabilizer Market - Find out about key opportunities, growth levers, challenges, emerging trends, crucial performance parameters, and growth projection for the global beverage stabilizer market through FMI's detailed study for the course of forecast period (2019-2028).

Hydroponics Market - FMI's comprehensive report on the global hydroponics market encompasses accurate qualitative and quantitative insights along with macroeconomic indicators for 2019-2029.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-diagnostics-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-diagnostics-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590678/Supply-Chain-Disruptions-Decelerate-Food-Diagnostics-Market-Growth-amid-COVID-19-Pandemic-Hygiene-and-Sanitization-Measures-Provide-Tailwinds--Future-Market-Insights