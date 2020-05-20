Noreco: Appointment of CEO

OSLO, Norway, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David B. Cook as the new Chief Executive Officer of Noreco with effect from 1 July 2020.

Mr. Cook is an experienced executive with a successful track record from executive roles in the oil & gas industry. He most recently comes from the INEOS Oil & Gas Board where he was responsible for the expansion of INEOS' oil and gas businesses within and outside its North Sea assets. Prior to INEOS, Mr. Cook was the CEO of the Danish upstream company DONG Oil and Gas for several years, leading that company through DONG's successful IPO and later the sale of DONG Oil & Gas to INEOS.

Mr. Cook brings further experience from various C-level positions in BP plc, TNK-BP and TAQA where he gained knowledge leading diverse international oil and gas businesses. Mr. Cook has a BSc in Geology with Geophysics Options and a PhD in Geological Science.

Riulf Rustad, Executive Chair of Noreco said, "The Board is delighted to have appointed David Cook as the CEO of Noreco. Mr Cook has demonstrated strong leadership skills and brings valuable upstream experience to the Company. He has a strategic mindset and we are confident that Mr. Cook will be a force in driving Noreco forward, both towards growth within the existing assets and by exploring new non-organic opportunities."

Mr. Cook added, "Noreco is strongly positioned with its assets and people. I'm honored to join the Noreco team, and I am certain that we will build on this strong foundation to create even greater value for the company and its stakeholders going forward."

CONTACT:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +47-915-28-501

Email: ct@noreco.com

About Norwegian Energy Company ASA

Noreco is a publicly owned company with focus on the oil, gas and offshore industry. The Company's shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker NOR). For further information, please visit: www.noreco.com.

