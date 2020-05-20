R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re total voting rights 20-May-2020 / 15:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re total voting rights Following the company's announcement on 7 May 2020 regarding total voting rights in the company, REA has received notifications, in accordance with DTR 5.6.1, from certain substantial holders of ordinary shares in the company with respect to changes in their percentage voting rights in the company. Such notifications from Emba Holdings Limited and Aberforth LLP were announced by the company on, respectively, 13 and 18 May 2020. By way of clarification, such notifications did not result from any changes in the total numbers of ordinary shares held by the notifying parties but from recalculation of the percentage of voting rights represented by those ordinary share holdings when computed by reference to the total voting rights in the company announcement on 7 May 2020 (which rights take into account voting rights currently attaching to the issued preference shares of the company). Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: FUR - . TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 65094 EQS News ID: 1052321 End of Announcement EQS News Service

