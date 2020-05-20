Technavio has been monitoring the vehicle leasing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 56.58 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005358/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG Co. KG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Natixis SA, Sixt SE, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the cost-effective way of obtaining a vehicle will offer immense growth opportunities, the challenge posed by on-demand taxi operators will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cost-effective way of obtaining a vehicle has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the challenge posed by on-demand taxi operators might hamper the market growth.

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Geography UK Germany France Rest Of Europe



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43746

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vehicle leasing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe size

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe trends

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe industry analysis

This study identifies the use of telematics in leased vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle leasing market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG Co. KG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Natixis SA, Sixt SE, and Volkswagen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of vehicle leasing market in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the vehicle leasing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vehicle leasing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vehicle leasing market in Europe vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALD SA

Arval Service Lease

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG Co. KG

Europcar Mobility Group SA

LeasePlan Corp. NV

Natixis SA

Sixt SE

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005358/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/