HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Rub 5.7 BN design & exploration works contract 20-May-2020 / 17:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") HMS Group signs Rub 5.7 BN design & exploration works contract Moscow, Russia - May 20, 2020 HMS Group announces today that it has signed a framework contract to conduct design and exploration works at an oil & gas field, located in Russia. The estimated duration of works is 5 years and the maximum total amount of the contract may not exceed Rub 5.7 billion. For more information, please, contact: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com [1] Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 2.2. Inside information ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: CNT TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 65095 EQS News ID: 1052331 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3fcf3330cd49a8395708e1f901baee18&application_id=1052331&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2020 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)